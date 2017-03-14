Greg Cosell Says Myles Garrett “A Far Better Pass Rush Prospect Than Clowney”; No High Level QB In This Draft

Greg Cosell, Senior Producer of NFL Matchup and NFL Films, joined Bull & Fox to talk about Jimmy Garoppolo’s projection as a starter, Kirk Cousins’ performance the last two seasons, Terrelle Pryor’s growth in his first season as a wide receiver, Kenny Britt’s potential as a replacement for Pryor, Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky’s film, other quarterbacks to keep an eye on for Hue Jackson and his offense and Myles Garrett’s potential as the No. 1 pick.
Greg Cosell Says Myles Garrett “A Far Better Pass Rush Prospect Than Clowney”; No High Level QB In This DraftMarch 14, 2017 3:43 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 05: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett of Texas A&M participates in a drill during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)