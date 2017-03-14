Kevin Love May Return To Cavs During Upcoming Road Trip GM David Griffin Says

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Kevin Love’s return to the Cavaliers could be coming within the next week.

Love went through a 3-on-3 workout Tuesday and posted a picture on Instagram of his No. 0 jersey hanging in his locker prior to the Cavs’ hosting the Pistons Tuesday causing a stir on social media about the timeline for his return.

Head coach Tyronn Lue joked prior to the game with Detroit that Love had warned him he would get a barrage of questions from reporters about him over the post.

“He’s not playing tonight,” Lue said laughing. “[I] hope soon.”

General manager David Griffin, who also spoke before the game, expects Love to be back very soon.

“I would anticipate that he would play sometime on the road trip,” Griffin said.

Cleveland begins a 4-game trip Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers and although optimistic about Love’s recovery and possible return, Griffin tempered expectations a bit.

“We’ll see how that’s received,” Griffin said, referring to Love’s workout Tuesday. “Everything that happens for him is just a step in the process. Every next step you take in a rehab situation when you come back from surgery allows for the possibility of swelling and setbacks. It’s just how it goes.

“If he doesn’t practice until the end of the week, that’s fine. It’s not something we would consider a setback, it’s just what we woulds anticipate. If he gets through it and has no soreness, we’ll let him keep taking the next step.”

Love, who is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds this season, has been sidelined since Feb. 11 and underwent arthroscopic surgery Feb. 14 to remove “loose bodies” from his left knee. He was projected to miss at least 6 weeks.