Larry Sanders On Signing With Cavs: “I’m Excited To Get Back To The Game”

Free agent F Larry Sanders officially signed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

On Tuesday, Sanders used the Uninterrupted platform on social media to thank the organization.

“I’m truly thankful for the Cavs and LeBron who believe in me and are giving me this chance,” Sanders said in the two minute video.

The big man last played in the NBA in the 2014-2015 season before leaving the NBA for injuries, suspensions for marijuana use and off-court incidents.

“I stepped away from the game for a little bit,” Sanders said. “But I had to develop some things on the personal side … as a man, as a father, and as a husband.”

The now 28-year-old Sanders averaged 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in his best season with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2012-2013, and now is ready to take his talent to help the NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I like forward to getting back on the court and strapping those goggles on.”

Watch Sanders full comments below.