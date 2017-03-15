Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Patriots’ big offseason following their Super Bowl win, the constant rumors with Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins, the belief some in the Redskins organization have in Colt McCoy, Mike Glennon’s contract with the Bears and why the Garoppolo story is not over.
Albert Breer Says Some In Washington Organization Believe “Better Off Renting Colt McCoy Than Selling Out For Kirk Cousins”March 15, 2017 3:13 PM
(Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)