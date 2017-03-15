Chris Landry Says Myles Garrett “Is Julius Peppers; Better Motor Than Clowney”; Cousins’ Demands Following Tag A Challenge For Washington

March 15, 2017 6:28 PM By Chris Landry | LandryFootball.com
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, NFL, NFL Draft

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Patriots getting “significantly better” this offseason following their Super Bowl win, Kirk Cousins’ situation in Washington, how the Browns’ draft plan could be impacted by patience in the organization and just how good Myles Garrett could become.

More from Chris Landry | LandryFootball.com
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

NCAA Tournament Homepage
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia