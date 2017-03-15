Chris Landry Says Myles Garrett “Is Julius Peppers; Better Motor Than Clowney”; Cousins’ Demands Following Tag A Challenge For Washington

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Patriots getting “significantly better” this offseason following their Super Bowl win, Kirk Cousins’ situation in Washington, how the Browns’ draft plan could be impacted by patience in the organization and just how good Myles Garrett could become.
Chris Landry Says Myles Garrett “Is Julius Peppers; Better Motor Than Clowney”; Cousins’ Demands Following Tag A Challenge For WashingtonMarch 15, 2017 6:28 PM
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett speaks at the 2017 NFL Combine. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)