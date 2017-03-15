Indians Bats Come Alive But Bullpen Struggles In 12-11 Loss To Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Everything looked good on Wednesday for the Cleveland Indians heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The team had just added two more runs to go up 10-5 over the Texas Rangers with back-to-back home runs from catcher Yan Gomes and DH Richie Shaffer. What happened next was unexpected, to say the least.

Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer had thrown 4-and-two-thirds quality innings, but the Cleveland bats went cold for two innings and the bullpen gave up six runs over the course of the next three innings. In the top of the ninth, down 11-10, the Indians found themselves one strike away from a loss, but backup shortstop Eric Stamets connected on a solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game.

However, the hope for victory was lost in the bottom of the inning when reserve right fielder Dorsyss Paulino committed a costly error on a Jared Hoying single and Oscar Taveras scored the game-winning run for the Rangers with a final score of 12-11.

Despite the loss, the Tribe showed plenty of promise from the plate, combining for 15 total hits, including four home runs. Yan Gomes led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run followed by Brandon Guyer’s 2-for-3 performance that included two RBI and two runs scored.

From the rubber, Bauer held off Texas’ bats early, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and leaving the mound with two outs in the fourth with the Tribe ahead 8-5. However, from the pen, Louis Head, Cody Allen, Brian Shaw and Mike Clevinger combined to give up seven runs on nine hits.

See the box score of the impressive offensive performance at MLB.com.

The Indians will take the field in Goodyear on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:05pm.