Tomlin Struggles As Indians Fall To Giants In Spring Training Game

March 15, 2017 9:15 AM
The Cleveland Indians dropped another Cactus League game to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday in Goodyear, 6-5.

Josh Tomlin allowed five runs on five hits in just the first inning, and was saddled with the loss. Tomlin’s finally line over three innings was 6 R, 5 ER, 8 H, 6o pitches.

The bright spot for Cleveland on Tuesday was young prospect Bradley Zimmer, who hit a two-run double in the 7th inning to cut the San Francisco lead down to one run.

The Indians also left a total of 13 runners on base in the loss.

The Tribe is back at it Wednesday taking on the Texas Rangers in an exhibition at 4:05 pm EST.

