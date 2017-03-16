Daryl Ruiter Says: The Expectations For The Browns Need To Be Realistic

92.3 The Fan’s own Daryl Ruiter joined Bull & Fox this afternoon to discuss the Browns improved offensive line, what he thinks the next step for the Browns is, and talks about the Browns possibly landing Jimmy Garoppolo.
Daryl Ruiter Says: The Expectations For The Browns Need To Be RealisticMarch 16, 2017 3:06 PM
FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 13: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)