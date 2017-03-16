Dwyane Wade Out For Rest Of Season With Elbow Injury

March 16, 2017 1:10 PM By The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade will miss the rest of the season with a fractured right elbow.

The Bulls said an MRI revealed the fracture. Wade was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. He collided with Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph and said after the game that he felt his elbow pop.

Wade averaged 18.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in his first season with his hometown Bulls. But the homecoming has been marred by a 32-36 record that has the Bulls out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference amid discord in the locker room.

The Bulls have lost six of their last seven games. They next play at Washington on Friday.

