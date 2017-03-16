Indians Edge Out A’s 6-5 In Spring Training Win

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A three run first and a three run fourth was all the Indians needed to escape past the A’s 6-5 in spring training. Outfielder Austin Jackson had one of his better games this spring as he went two for three with three RBI’s and a run scored.

The Indians also saw production from utility man Michael Martinez as he was two for three with an RBI.

Skipper Terry Francona said Wednesday he wanted to start stretching out Zach McAllister, but Thursday’s games didn’t allow for that. The right-hander tossed two innings allowing five hits and was responsible for two earned runs in giving up two solo homers.

The Indians relied on six relievers in the game to close out the final seven innings of the game.

UP NEXT: The Indians have split squad action Friday night. The team will toss ace Corey Kluber on the bump against the Reds from Goodyear in continued Cactus League play. Danny Salazar will start against the Rangers from the Alamadome in San Antonio.