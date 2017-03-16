Jason Lloyd Says: Kevin Love’s Ability To Rebound Is What The Cavs Have Missed The Most

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic joined Bull & Fox this afternoon to talk about the return of Kevin Love, the Cavs addition of Larry Sanders, and what he wants to see from the Cavs as they enter the home stretch of the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 29: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers Joffrey Lauvergne #77 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 29, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 107-91. / (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)