Kevin Love Returns Thursday Night For Cavs, Will Start Against Utah

March 16, 2017 5:33 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Kevin Love is back.

Love will not only play but start Thursday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at Quicken Loans Arena head coach Tyronn Lue said nearly 90 minutes before tip off.

Love, who is averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds this season, had been out since Feb. 11 and his return comes 4 weeks and 2 days since he underwent surgery on Feb. 14 to remove loose bodies from his left knee. The original timeline for his return was 6 weeks, or around March 27 or 30th.

Lue added that Love will be on an undisclosed minutes restriction for the foreseeable future.

Love went through a 3-on-3 session prior to the Cavs’ blowout win over the Pistons Tuesday and had a full-contact practice on Wednesday.

Lue said earlier this week that he hoped that Love would return this weekend when they play a back-to-back in L.A. with the Clippers and Lakers.

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

NCAA Tournament Homepage
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia