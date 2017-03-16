Kevin Love Returns Thursday Night For Cavs, Will Start Against Utah

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Kevin Love is back.

Love will not only play but start Thursday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at Quicken Loans Arena head coach Tyronn Lue said nearly 90 minutes before tip off.

Love, who is averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds this season, had been out since Feb. 11 and his return comes 4 weeks and 2 days since he underwent surgery on Feb. 14 to remove loose bodies from his left knee. The original timeline for his return was 6 weeks, or around March 27 or 30th.

Lue added that Love will be on an undisclosed minutes restriction for the foreseeable future.

Love went through a 3-on-3 session prior to the Cavs’ blowout win over the Pistons Tuesday and had a full-contact practice on Wednesday.

Lue said earlier this week that he hoped that Love would return this weekend when they play a back-to-back in L.A. with the Clippers and Lakers.