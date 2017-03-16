P.J. Carlesimo: Kansas Has Their Work Cut Out For Them But Should Be The Favorite

March 16, 2017
Filed Under: anthony lima, Kansas Basketball, Ken Carman, Kent State Basketball, Lavar Ball, NCAA Tournament, PJ Carlesimo, UCLA basketball

Coaching Legend P.J. Carlesimo, who will be calling NCAA Tournament games on Westwood One this week (Hear them on the Fan this Saturday & Sunday), joined the show with his thoughts on the tournament. P.J. also gave his thoughts on how he would handle LaVar Ball if he coached any of the Ball children.
