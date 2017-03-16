P.J. Carlesimo: Kansas Has Their Work Cut Out For Them But Should Be The Favorite

Coaching Legend P.J. Carlesimo, who will be calling NCAA Tournament games on Westwood One this week (Hear them on the Fan this Saturday & Sunday), joined the show with his thoughts on the tournament. P.J. also gave his thoughts on how he would handle LaVar Ball if he coached any of the Ball children.
P.J. Carlesimo: Kansas Has Their Work Cut Out For Them But Should Be The FavoriteMarch 16, 2017 10:49 AM
AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 25: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks leaps to the basket past Kerwin Roach Jr. #12 of the Texas Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center on February 25, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)