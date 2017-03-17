Michael Irvin: Hue Jackson Told Me “We’ve Got A Plan, I Just Need Time To Implement It”

March 17, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, DeShaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliot, Hall of Fame, Hue Jackson, Michael Irvin, Terrelle Pryor

Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Michael Irvin joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima and shared his thoughts on how the Cleveland Browns have done in the Hue Jackson Era.  Irvin shared his thoughts on Terrelle Pryor’s departure. (3:40)  “The Playmaker”  also talked about how he spent time recently with Jackson and what the coach told him about his plan to turn the team around. (8:37)  He also gave his thoughts on how the 2016 Browns that went 1-15 compare to the 1-15  Cowboys team that he played on as a rookie. (10:51) Michael gave his thoughts on which QB the Browns should target in the draft as well. (13:04)

 

