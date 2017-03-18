3/13 Best Of NWE: Nick Fights Everyone On Garropolo, Browns Other 1st & Player Tributes

Another (arguably) successful week of experiments with Nick Wilson & the night show. Here are a few highlights from this week’s shows.

Monday’s mean confidence on the Experiment as the gang tries to gauge how confidence has grown/fallen in the 3 coaches in Cleveland sports over the past 7 days.

Hue Jackson: 0 (50%)

Tito Francona: -1 (97%)

Tyronn Lue: -1 (98%)

Kirk Cousins to Cleveland?

PFT reported that Cleveland was likely to make a run at Washington’s Kirk Cousins and that left Nick Wilson fully torqued.

Sobo & Nick Argue About Kirk Cousins

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski joins Nick Wilson to talk about the possibility of Kirk Cousins to the Browns.

Two-Fer Tuesday

Lonzo Ball, Kirk Cousins, Cody Kessler AND MORE on this week’s edition of Two-fer Tuesday!

Bucky Brooks Stops By The Mid-Week Mock

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks joined the Nick Wilson Experiment on Wednesday for the Mid-Week Mock. He spoke on Kirk Cousins vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, the attractiveness of Bengals backup AJ McCarron, the value of this year’s quarterback class and if Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon should see his draft stock rise.

Bucky’s Mid-Week Mock

1st Myles Garrett DE Texas A & M

12th OJ Howard TE Alabama

33rd Alvin Kamara TB Tennessee

Teams Paying Tribute To Ex-Players, Players Paying Tribute To Ex-Teams & Cities

Teams player tribute to former players has become commonplace in today’s sports universe. Nick found one this week that has him over the movement altogether.

Scott & Nick Respectfully Disagree, Part As Friends.

Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle Telegram stopped by the Experiment on Friday night and we found out he is on-board the Garoppolo gondola. Deshaun Watson’s pro-day & the fit of Joe Mixon in Cleveland were also spoken of.

All The Feels. Every Single One Of Them.

Finally, I wrote this piece for Jason Barrett’s wonderful blog a while back. I don’t take many things seriously but I poured my heart into this. Feel free to follow the link & then make fun of me for caring too much later.

From The Archives: Musings From a Doddering Young Fool courtesy of @NickWilson923. https://t.co/jBEkxPPKqG — Jason Barrett (@sportsradiopd) March 18, 2017

