Indians Drop One And Tie Another In Arizona On Saturday

March 18, 2017 8:55 PM
The Indians split up the club on Saturday for a pair of games in Arizona. The Tribe fell 8-4 to the Texas Rangers in San Antonio and tied the Kansas City Royals 4-4 after 10 innings in Surprise.

In San Antonio, Mike Clevinger took the mound and lasted only 1.1 innings. Clevinger struggled to find the strike zone on his way to giving up three earned runs on one hit (a home run) and four walks. Ryan Merrit threw three strong innings in the game allowing only one run with two hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Shawn Morimando started the contest in Surprise lasting three innings while allowing one run on three hits and three strikeouts. Richie Shaffer hit his fourth home run of the spring and Todd Hankins left the park as well in the 4-4 tie.

UP NEXT: The squad will get back together on Sunday when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Goodyear. Josh Tomlin will take the ball for the Tribe when he faces off with Patrick Corbin of the D-Backs. First pitch is slated for 4:05 PM/EST.

 

 

 

