“DMan” Not Happy With NBA Calling Cavs GM Over Personnel Decisions

Mike “Chico” Bormann is joined by Cleveland.com’s “DMan,” Dennis Manoloff, about the NBA calling Cavaliers GM David Griffin concerning the team resting its star players Saturday night. Follow “DMan” on Twitter @Dmansworld474
“DMan” Not Happy With NBA Calling Cavs GM Over Personnel DecisionsMarch 19, 2017 11:47 AM
INDEPENDENCE, OH - MAY 13: David Griffin is named General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers at a press conference at The Cleveland Clinic Courts on May 13, 2014 in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin / Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)