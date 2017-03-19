Michael Brantley To Make Cactus League Debut Monday, Injury Update On Kipnis

The Cleveland Indians announced Sunday morning that outfielder Michael Brantley will make his Cactus League debut for the team Monday when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Obviously this is a big step forward for Michael Brantley. Appearing in just 11 games before being shutdown last season, and eventually requiring shoulder surgery in August. Brantley appeared in two minor league games this past week suffering no setbacks.
Jason Kipnis has been given the green light to advance his strengthening program for that right shoulder discomfort he’s been dealing with. The team did announce that a realistic time frame for the second baseman would be about 4-5 weeks before he could play.
With just 15 days away from the start of the regular season it’s concerning to see Jason Kipnis still dealing with his shoulder injury. Even though Kipnis has stated he could play through the shoulder discomfort, hopefully the 4-5 weeks off will help resolve this injury for the two-time All Star.
The team also announced that Cody Anderson will miss the 2017 season since he has opted to undergo Tommy John surgery, and center fielder Tyler Naquin is day-to-day with knee soreness.
Jason received a second opinion on his lingering right shoulder discomfort with Dr. Keith Meister in Goodyear, AZ on Friday evening, March 17. Dr. Meister concurred with our doctors in that Jason is dealing with shoulder inflammation. Dr. Meister cleared him to advance his strengthening program in preparation for return to hit and throwing programs in about one week. At this point, we believe Jason is approximately 4-5 weeks away from resuming Major League game.
Cody received a second opinion on his right elbow from Dr. Meister in Goodyear, AZ. Dr. Meister confirmed the diagnosis of a UCL sprain along with a mild flexor strain. Cody has elected to go with surgical intervention (UCL reconstruction) and will miss the 2017 season.
Michael Brantley (Photo by Sarah Glenn/Getty Images)