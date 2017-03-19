Tomlin Goes Five Strong Innings In 4-4 Tie With D-Backs

Josh Tomlin got the start against the Arizona Diamondbacks and bounced back nicely after allowing five earned runs while only going three innings in his previous start.
On Sunday, Tomlin went five innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits with six strikeouts. Dan Otero, Boone Logan and Nick Goody all followed Tomlin with scoreless innings of their own.
Yandy Diaz continued his push for a roster spot with three hits and an RBI. On the spring, Diaz has collected eight hits in 21 at-bats, good for a .381 average. Austin Jackson and Edwin Encarnacion each doubled in the tie.
UP NEXT: The Indians will get back to work on Monday when they play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trevor Bauer will square off with Brandon McCarthy. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM/EST.