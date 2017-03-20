Best Ravioli In Cleveland

Since the late 19th century, Cleveland has been home to a thriving Italian immigrant community. As such, Greater Northeast Ohio has become renowned across the country for the incomparable quality of its Italian food. Because of that reputation, local chefs have called upon every iota of their culinary expertise to keep producing dishes of remarkable richness and robust flavor to keep their customers happy. In particular, Cleveland is an excellent place to find the delicious Italian dumplings known as ravioli.
12200 Mayfield Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
(216) 795-2355
www.mblittleitaly.com
A ristorante where the atmosphere is beautifully painted on the walls, Mia Bella is one of Little Italy’s finest eateries. Mia’s serves a wide variety of excellent Mediterranean cuisine, including couscous, veal, sea scallops, chicken, prosciutto and lamb kebobs. Of course, it also serves a range of pasta entrees, including a delectable ravioli dish. It’s made with cheese or veal, fried artichoke, basil and some wonderfully aromatic marinara sauce.
2079 E. 4th St.
Cleveland, OH 44115
(216) 298-9080
www.chinatocleveland.com
Founded by chef, restaurateur and dedicated Clevelander Zach Bruell, Chinato was designed to give customers the experience of dining within “a sepia tone Italian photograph from the 1920s.” As anyone who has visited Chinato will attest, the restaurant’s warm and inviting Old World aesthetic more than lives up to that description. While this eatery’s sweet Italian sausage and mozzarella pizza, pickled pepper lobster and Bistecca Alla Fiorentina are fantastic, its ravioli dish is on another level. Made with duck confit, goat cheese, potato cream and speck, Chinato’s ravioli entrée is a sumptuous delight.
12113 Mayfield Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
(216) 421-1500
www.maxisinlittleitaly.com
The intimate and lively Maxi’s is a great place to share a few casual drinks and a meal with friends, a relaxed first date or a large family dinner. Its lunch and dinner menus – which include cavatelli with pork and beef meatball and prosciutto and sweet pea topped penne carbonara – features enough diversity to satisfy an assortment of different tastes. That said, Maxi’s spinach and goat cheese ravioli dishes are especially delicious and are highly recommended.
668 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-4000
www.thedriftwoodgroup.com/restaurants/hodges
A relatively recent addition to the Cleveland culinary scene, Hodge’s has impressed locals with its globally inspired and refreshingly innovative menu. Its mouthwatering New American specialties include Korean fried chicken wings, shrimp and grits and Caribbean jerk chicken nachos. Although Hodge’s has a fusion-centric bistro, it does serve a somewhat traditional ravioli main course. Its scrumptious artichoke and ricotta ravioli are made with aged parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon cream and balsamic caviar.
2100 Superior Viaduct
Cleveland, OH 44113
(216) 862-2761
www.lucacleveland.com
Situated on the Superior-Viaduct bride, Luca Italian Cuisine offers its patrons exceptional food and gorgeous views of the city. Gazing out upon downtown Cleveland through its windows while enjoying some Pappardelle Alla Bolognese or Maiale ai Funghi with a nice bottle of wine is a truly sublime experience. Those seeking a savory, flavorful and unusual pasta dishes need to try Luca’s Ravioli di Aragosta. It’s made with tomato cream sauce, lobster stuffed ravioli and squid ink and is unlike any other Italian dish in the city.