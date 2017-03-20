Browns Notes: Kicker Added From CFL, Josh McCown To Jets

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns added another kicker to the mix and they looked north of the boarder to do it Monday.

The team signed free agent kicker Brett Maher, who spent the past 3 seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Maher was originally signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He also spent a brief time with the Cowboys but has never appeared in an NFL game. In Canada, Maher connected on 41 of 50 field-goal tries and scored 161 points for Winnipeg, Ottawa and Hamilton over 3 seasons.

Last season Cody Parkey made 20 of 25 field goals, 20 of 21 extra points and scored 80 points in 14 games.

Parkey was signed on the Friday before their in Week 3 game in Miami after kicker Patrick Murray suffered a left knee injury that saw him miss the would-be 46-yard game winner as time expired in regulation.

McCown Jets To NY – Josh McCown has signed a 1-year contract with the Jets.

McCown’s agent Mike McCartney announced an agreement had been reached on Twitter before the team made it official with their own announcement. The deal is worth a reported $6 million guaranteed that could pay an additional $7 million in incentives.

McCown, who will turn 38 on July 4, went 1-12 in 13 starts over 2 injury-filled seasons for the Browns that saw him complete 60.4 percent of his passes for 3,209 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McCown was sidelined 4 times due to injury with Cleveland – once with a concussion in his 2015 debut on the opening drive, a shoulder and rib injury that cost him 2 starts, a broken clavicle that saw him finish the last 5 games of 2015 on IR and in 2016 he missed 5 games due to a broken left collarbone.

Bucs Safety Visits – Free agent safety Bradley McDougald visited the Browns on Monday the Associated Press reported.

McDougald, a Doublin, Ohio native, started 31 games over the past 2 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 26-year-old made 16 starts last year, recording 91 tackles and two interceptions. He started 15 games in 2015 and five the previous year.

The Browns are in need of help in the secondary after losing Jordan Poyer in free agency to Buffalo and missing out on Tony Jefferson, who they reportedly offered more money to. Jefferson left Arizona to sign with Baltimore instead.



(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)