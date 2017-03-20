Free Agent Safety McDougald Visits Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bradley McDougald could fill a sizeable space for the Browns.

The free agent safety visited on Monday with Cleveland, which is in the market to replenish its secondary after losing Jordan Poyer in free agency and failing to sign Tony Jefferson.

McDougald started 31 games over the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 26-year-old made 16 starts last year, recording 91 tackles and two interceptions. He started 15 games in 2015 and five the previous year.

Needing to address the position, the Browns pursued Jefferson, who wound up signing with the Baltimore Ravens. McDougald has drawn interest from other teams, so it’s possible the Browns, coming off a 1-15 season, could lose out again.

But McDougald could be enticed by a larger contract and the prospect of playing for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Poyer signed with Buffalo two weeks ago, leaving the Browns with Ed Reynolds, Derrick Kindred, Ibraheim Campbell and newly signed Tyvis Powell on their roster.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound McDougald is from Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. He played college ball at Kansas before signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL