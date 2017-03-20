Indians Top Dodgers, 14-5, in Brantley Cactus League Debut

March 20, 2017 9:30 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Michael Brantley, Yandy Diaz

Michael Brantley went 2-for-3 in his Cactus League debut as the Indians blasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play, 14-5, on Monday.

The Tribe posted 13 hits, including 5 home runs. Yandy Diaz and Abraham Almonte each posted three-run shots, while Bradley Zimmer, Adam Moore and Daniel Robertson all went deep.

Cleveland started the game off with a four-run 1st inning, and would have three more crooked numbers along the way.

Trevor Bauer tossed five innings, allowing three earned on seven hits, with Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw each throwing scoreless innings.

The Indians return Wednesday to take on the Rockies at 4:05 EST, with Danny Salazar opposing Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland.

More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

NCAA Tournament Homepage
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia