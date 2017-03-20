Indians Top Dodgers, 14-5, in Brantley Cactus League Debut

Michael Brantley went 2-for-3 in his Cactus League debut as the Indians blasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play, 14-5, on Monday.
The Tribe posted 13 hits, including 5 home runs. Yandy Diaz and Abraham Almonte each posted three-run shots, while Bradley Zimmer, Adam Moore and Daniel Robertson all went deep.
Cleveland started the game off with a four-run 1st inning, and would have three more crooked numbers along the way.
Trevor Bauer tossed five innings, allowing three earned on seven hits, with Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw each throwing scoreless innings.
The Indians return Wednesday to take on the Rockies at 4:05 EST, with Danny Salazar opposing Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland.