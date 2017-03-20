Jason La Canfora: The Patriots Don’t Necessarily Want A First Round Pick, Belichick Just Wants Value

March 20, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: anthony lima, Bill Belichick, CBS Sports, Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Jason La Canfora, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ken Carman, Sashi Brown

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima with a lead up to what you can expect at the Fan Huddle.  Jason talked about his coverage of the Browns and how fans perceive him when it comes to their team.  He also talked about the Browns quarterback situation and when the team might address it.
More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

NCAA Tournament Homepage
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia