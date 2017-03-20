Jason La Canfora: The Patriots Don’t Necessarily Want A First Round Pick, Belichick Just Wants Value

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima with a lead up to what you can expect at the Fan Huddle. Jason talked about his coverage of the Browns and how fans perceive him when it comes to their team. He also talked about the Browns quarterback situation and when the team might address it.
Jason La Canfora: The Patriots Don’t Necessarily Want A First Round Pick, Belichick Just Wants ValueMarch 20, 2017 10:03 AM
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots on the sidelines while the Patriots play the Houston Texans in the third quarter on December 13, 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)