LeBron James, Nike Hand Out New Nike Soldier 10s To Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital Patients

INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – A group of kids from Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation got quite the surprise last week at the Cavaliers’ practice facility, Cleveland Clinic Courts.
A visit from LeBron James.
And a new pair of shoes.
Check Out the video produced by Nike of their visit.
RELATED: Photos – LeBron James, Nike Host Patients From Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital
The 4-time NBA MVP and 3-time NBA champion handed them their very own pair of the brand new Nike Soldier 10 FlyEase before they got the opportunity to take them for a test drive by shooting hoops in the Cavs’ gym.
The shoes, which were released Monday morning by Nike are specifically designed to make it easier for athletes to put them on and take them off.