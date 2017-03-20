LeBron James, Nike Hand Out New Nike Soldier 10s To Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital Patients

March 20, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James

INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – A group of kids from Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation got quite the surprise last week at the Cavaliers’ practice facility, Cleveland Clinic Courts.

A visit from LeBron James.

And a new pair of shoes.

Check Out the video produced by Nike of their visit.

RELATED: Photos – LeBron James, Nike Host Patients From Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital

The 4-time NBA MVP and 3-time NBA champion handed them their very own pair of the brand new Nike Soldier 10 FlyEase before they got the opportunity to take them for a test drive by shooting hoops in the Cavs’ gym.

The shoes, which were released Monday morning by Nike are specifically designed to make it easier for athletes to put them on and take them off.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

NCAA Tournament Homepage
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia