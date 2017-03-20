The Indians Reduce Their Spring Training Roster

The Indians have cut their Spring Training roster down as the team gets closer to opening day. The team has optioned several players to Triple-A Columbus including left hander Ryan Merritt. Last year’s ALCS hero had posted an ERA over eight with one bad outing so far this spring. The southpaw could still see time with the big league roster at some point this season.
Other players optioned to Columbus: LHP Shawn Morimando and RHP Adam Plutko.
The Indians also reassigned RHP Travis Banwart, RHP Steve Delabar, RHP Josh Martin, LHP Chris Narveson, LHP James Russell, C Guillermo Quiroz, INF Ronny Rodriguez, INF Eric Stamets, and OF Greg Allen to Minor League camp.
The Major League Spring Training Roster now consists of 43 players, including ten non-roster invitees.