A Dozen Players From Ohio In The Sweet 16

The ‘Sweet 16’ will be filled with plenty of Buckeye pride when the NCAA Tournament tips off again this Thursday.

Plenty of players from Ohio will be playing for the right to go to the Final Four in Phoenix this year, with one Ohio school (Xavier) fighting for the shot to represent this great state.

PHOTOS: 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Here’s 12 players to watch out for in the games this weekend. For a reminder of the bracket and times of the Sweet 16 games, check out this link here.

Thursday, March 23rd

Michigan

Mark Donnal – Monclova, OH

West Virginia

Esa Ahmad – Cleveland, OH

Elijah Macon – Columbus, OH

Purdue

Vincent Edwards – Middletown, OH

Dakota Mathias – Elida, OH

Kansas

Carlton Bragg, Jr. – Cleveland, OH

Xavier

RaShid Gaston – Warren, OH

Friday, March 24th

Wisconsin

Vitto Brown – Bowling Green, OH

Nigel Hayes – Toledo, OH

D’Mitrik Trice – Huber Heights, OH

Khalil Iverson – Delaware, OH

Butler

Nate Fowler – Cincinnati, OH