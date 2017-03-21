Todd Stumpf Defends Criticism Of Villa Angela-St. Joseph Basketball Program

Todd Stumpf, Sports Editor for The Post Newspapers, wrote an article recently about the Division III Canton Regional in which Villa Angela-St. Joseph beat West Salem Northwestern 70-51 this weekend. Stumpf’s column has received criticism for what many have perceived as an attack on the VASJ players.
FROM THE ARTICLE:
“When a VASJ player hit the floor, multiple Huskies often would try to help him up. When a Northwestern player hit the floor, the Vikings headed the other direction. One group is from a Christian school. The other is from a school full of Christians”
Todd joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to talk about the column and defend his opinion.
