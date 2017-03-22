Brantley Plays, Rockies Blast Tribe 10-2

The Cleveland Indians lost to the Colorado Rockies, 10-2, on Wednesday.
Danny Salazar allowed seven earned on eight hits, though he did stretch out to 96 pitches over five innings. He allowed five in the second inning.
Michael Brantley appeared in a Cactus League game again, posting a 1-for-3 day with a single. He is now 3-for-6 this spring. Yandy Diaz had a pair of hits and an RBI, with Erik Gonzalez driving in the other Tribe run.
The Indians and Rockies meet again Thursday in Goodyear at 4:05 EST. Corey Kluber will start opposite Antonio Senzatela.