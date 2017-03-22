Bud Shaw: “I Don’t Understand Why The Browns Are Not At These Pro Days”

March 22, 2017 8:37 AM

Carman and Lima talk with Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer’s Bud Shaw about Lavar Ball saying things about Lebron’s family, resting players and answers the question if Hue and Sashi should be at the pro day.
