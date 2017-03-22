Former Browns WR/KR Josh Cribbs Officially Retires From NFL

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – One of the most dynamic and explosive returners in NFL history has called it a career.

Josh Cribbs filed retirement papers with the league on Tuesday.

A 3-time Pro Bowl selection, Cribbs is tied for the NFL career record with 8 kickoff returns for touchdowns, and he also is the only player in NFL history to return a pair of kickoffs over 100 yards for a touchdown in a single game during a 41-34 win at Kansas City in 2009.

Cribbs’ 13,488 career return yards is tied for third all-time in league history and he was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s.

Cribbs, originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2005 out of Kent State, went on to rewrite the franchise record books.

He is the Browns’ franchise record-holder for return yardage, returns for a score and 9 other records from his 8 seasons with the team.