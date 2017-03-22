National Column: LeBron And LaVar On Fame And Fatherhood

National CBS Local Sports’ columnist Tony Massarotti wrote a column on Wednesday reacting to LeBron firing back at LaVar Ball regarding his sons.

Massarotti takes many shots at Ball, but also warns James that his high pedigree leaves him open for some criticism. For example, Massarotti quips “His talking about your kids was a needless cheap shot, LeBron.”

Ball has been in the spotlight for most of 2017, talking about his three sons in California being the next big thing in professional basketball, while also raving about his own personal basketball acumen.

You can read Massarotti’s full piece here.

Here’s more of a sample of Massarotti’s musings: