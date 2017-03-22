Michael Lee Says “LeBron Should Be Able To Sit Whenever He Wants” With Carman And Lima

Michael Lee of The Vertical joins The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss resting players, Kevin Durant’s status for the playoffs and what Lavar Ball is doing to his son’s NBA career.
Michael Lee Says “LeBron Should Be Able To Sit Whenever He Wants” With Carman And LimaMarch 22, 2017 9:35 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his basket with a foul with Kyrie Irving #2 during a 125-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.