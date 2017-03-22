Michael Lee Says “LeBron Should Be Able To Sit Whenever He Wants” With Carman And Lima

March 22, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Lebron, LeBron James

Michael Lee of The Vertical joins The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss resting players, Kevin Durant’s status for the playoffs and what Lavar Ball is doing to his son’s NBA career.
