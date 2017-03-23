Bears Expected To Sign Former 1st Round Pick Mark Sanchez

According to Ian Rappaport of NFL.com and Pro Football Talk, the Bears are expected to sign free agent QB Mark Sanchez.
The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 draft is expected to add depth under center after the team agreed to a 3-year, $45 million contract with Mike Glennon on March 10th.
Sanchez spent last season as a backup QB with the Dallas Cowboys after appearing in 13 games in two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He began his career as a starter with the team that drafted him, the New York Jets.
Sanchez has thrown for 15,219 yards and 86 touchdowns with 86 interceptions in seven NFL seasons.