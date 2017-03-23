Bears Expected To Sign Former 1st Round Pick Mark Sanchez

March 23, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: Bears, Mark Sanchez, NFL

According to Ian Rappaport of NFL.com and Pro Football Talk, the Bears are expected to sign free agent QB Mark Sanchez.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 draft is expected to add depth under center after the team agreed to a 3-year, $45 million contract with Mike Glennon on March 10th.

Sanchez spent last season as a backup QB with the Dallas Cowboys after appearing in 13 games in two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He began his career as a starter with the team that drafted him, the New York Jets.

Sanchez has thrown for 15,219 yards and 86 touchdowns with 86 interceptions in seven NFL seasons.

