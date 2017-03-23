Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson Among 122 NFL Personnel At Ohio State Pro Day

March 23, 2017 7:15 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Ohio State

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Less than 36 hours removed from drawing criticism over skipping Mitchell Trubisky’s pro day at North Carolina, Browns head coach Hue Jackson was in Columbus Thursday.

Jackson was among 9 NFL head coaches that showed up for Ohio State’s pro day.

Joining Jackson were Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Mike Mularkey [Titans}, Sean Payton [Saints], Jim Caldwell [Lions], Mike Tomlin [Steelers], Todd Bowles [Jets], Marvin Lewis [Bengals] and John Harbaugh [Ravens].

The school said that in total 122 NFL personnel including head coaches, general managers, position coaches and scouts from all 32 teams showed up to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to watch this year’s crop of Buckeye draft prospects.

Malik Hooker, regarded by many as the top safety prospect in this year’s draft, did not workout according to multiple reports as he continues recovery from offseason surgery.

The Browns, who own the No. 1 pick in the draft as well as Nos. 12, 33, 52 and 65 overall among their 11 total selections, plan to privately work out all the top prospects including quarterbacks.

