Corey Kluber Fans Eight Batters In 8-3 Indians Win

March 23, 2017 7:15 PM
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Corey Kluber was in mid-season form on Thursday as he pounded the strike zone in seven full innings against the Colorado Rockies and left the ballpark with an 8-3 win for the Indians.

Kluber gave up only one earned run on five hits and finished with eight strikeouts in his first win of spring training.

Abraham Almonte led the Tribe from the plate with a three-for-three showing and two RBI. Richie Shaffer added a two-for-three performance with a double and an RBI, and Erik Gonzalez and Adam Moore added solo home runs to the victory.

The Indians are back on the road will travel to play the Chicago Cubs on Friday. First pitch is at 4:05pm.

