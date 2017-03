Joe Thomas Joined The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima In Studio Browns left tackle Joe Thomas joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to discuss the draft, playing in the NFL and fatherhood advise for Lima.

Doug Lemerises Tells Carman and Lima "If There Is Not Enough Value In Pro Days For Coaches To Attend, Then Why Have Them?"Doug Lesmerises from Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer joins The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss if the Browns should take a shot on Kaepernick, the draft process for the Browns, the uselessness of Pro Days, the Cavs Defensive woes and resting players.