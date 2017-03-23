WATCH: Jordan Bell Throws Down Two Big Dunks In First Half Against Michigan

Bryan Altman

Everything is amplified now that the Sweet 16 is here, including emotions, the importance of games and even the size of the crowds.

Oh, and the dunks too. Those get amplified as well.

Oregon big man Jordan Bell apparently got the memo and acted accordingly in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines, throwing down two dunks that’ll have the rim shivering with fear the next time he approaches.

The first, was probably about an 8/10 for an in-game dunk. Standard fare, good form and all that.

But his second slam, a one-handed behemoth, will be plastered on highlight reels for the next day at least.

The game on the whole between the No. 7 seed Wolverines and the No. 3 seed Ducks has been up to snuff as well. Oregon took a 35-33 lead into halftime, which should set up for an incredible second half.