WATCH: 7-Foot-1, 300 Pound Przemek Karnowski Air Balls Foul Shot, Laughs It Off

Time, in the Sweet 16, is precious. You only get 40 minutes to either punch your ticket to the Elite 8 and each one of those minutes counts, which is why you’ll hardly see anything other than intense gazes on the faces of players more often than not.

But when Gonzaga’s 7′ 1”, 300 pound center Pzekemick Karnowski air balled a foul shot late in his team’s game against West Virginia, even he had to crack a smile.

Karnowski with a perfect alley oop pass and nobody on his team even tried for it. pic.twitter.com/IsBeKIVRoO — Dellavedova Facts (@DellyFact) March 24, 2017

Karnowski is in his senior season with the Zags, so literally every one could be the big man’s last in a Bulldogs uniform. Glad to see he’s enjoying it and making the most of it.