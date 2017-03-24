DRAFT DAY PAYDAY: Text & Win $1,000

March 24, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Contests, draft day pay day

Listen for the CODE WORD 10 times each weekday from 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. EST at 5 minutes after the hour for your chance to win $1,000 in our multi-city contest.

When you hear the CODE WORD enter the text message by the top of the hour.

Ways to enter:

1. TEXT [the star word] to 80787 from your mobile phone
2. Enter online at 923thefan.com/win

A randomly selected correct texter will be called back if picked and must answer to win!

Contest runs Monday, April 3, 2017 through Friday, May 5, 2017.

TIP: Program ‘80787’ to your contact list on your phone for faster texting.

Find the official contest rules here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia