Report: Jose Ramirez Gets 4-Year Extension With Indians

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Friday evening that the Cleveland Indians and infielder Jose Ramirez are near a four-year deal that will earn the 24-year old a guaranteed $26 million.

Passan also says the deal will kick in next year, and includes two team-options that could earn Ramirez an extra $11 million in 2022 and $13 million in 2023. Ramirez was scheduled to hit free agency for the first time in 2021.

The expected full-time third baseman broke through in 2016, hitting .313/.363/.462 over the course of 152 regular season games. Ramirez could fill in for Jason Kipnis at second base while Kipnis recovers from a shoulder injury.