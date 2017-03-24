Report: Jose Ramirez Gets 4-Year Extension With Indians

March 24, 2017 7:17 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Jose Ramirez, MLB

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Friday evening that the Cleveland Indians and infielder Jose Ramirez are near a four-year deal that will earn the 24-year old a guaranteed $26 million.

Passan also says the deal will kick in next year, and includes two team-options that could earn Ramirez an extra $11 million in 2022 and $13 million in 2023. Ramirez was scheduled to hit free agency for the first time in 2021.

The expected full-time third baseman broke through in 2016, hitting .313/.363/.462 over the course of 152 regular season games. Ramirez could fill in for Jason Kipnis at second base while Kipnis recovers from a shoulder injury.

