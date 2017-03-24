Villa-Angela-St. Joseph Beats Proctorville Fairland 73-50

By CRAIG MERZ, Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph is on a mission to win its sixth title after routing Proctorville Fairland 73-50 in a boys Division III semifinal Friday.
The Vikings (22-6) in the previous four seasons won championships in 2013 and 2015 and were runner-ups in 2014 and 2016. They play the Cincinnati Roger Bacon-Archbold semifinal winner Saturday in Columbus.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph increased an 18-10 lead after one quarter to 39-19 at the half with the help of William Butler. He came off the bench to score all of his 16 points, including three 3-pointers, in 11 minutes before the break.
Alonzo Gaffney had 18 points and Jerry Higgins 15 for the Vikings. Keedrick Cunningham scored 17 for Fairland (25-2).
