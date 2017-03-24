Villa-Angela-St. Joseph Beats Proctorville Fairland 73-50

March 24, 2017 3:25 PM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Villa Angela-St. Joseph

By CRAIG MERZ,  Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph is on a mission to win its sixth title after routing Proctorville Fairland 73-50 in a boys Division III semifinal Friday.

The Vikings (22-6) in the previous four seasons won championships in 2013 and 2015 and were runner-ups in 2014 and 2016. They play the Cincinnati Roger Bacon-Archbold semifinal winner Saturday in Columbus.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph increased an 18-10 lead after one quarter to 39-19 at the half with the help of William Butler. He came off the bench to score all of his 16 points, including three 3-pointers, in 11 minutes before the break.

Alonzo Gaffney had 18 points and Jerry Higgins 15 for the Vikings. Keedrick Cunningham scored 17 for Fairland (25-2).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia