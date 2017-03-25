Cavs Defensive Woes Continue In 127-115 Loss To Wizards Saturday Night

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – It’s been asked all season who could possibly challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East come April and May?

Saturday night the Washington Wizards threw their hat into the conversation.

John Wall scored 37 points, Bradley Beal added 27 as the Wizards held off the Cavs in the second half for a 127-115 win at Quicken Loans Arena.

“It seemed like they were so much faster than us,” head coach Tyronn Lue said. “In transition, getting to the basket, in the paint – they were just faster.”

LeBron James led the Cavs with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists – his 37th double-double of the season – a career high. Kyrie Irving topped 20 points for the 21st consecutive game with 23 while Kevin love finished with 17 and 7 rebounds.

On Feb. 6 in Washington, it took a last second turnaround 3 from James at the end of regulation to force overtime before the Cavs escaped with a 140-135 win. Cleveland won back in November 105-94 and lead the season series 2-1 but that was then, this is now.

The Wizards’ youth, athleticism and aggressiveness kept them a step ahead of the Cavs all night long.

Wall scored 18 points in the first quarter and he made his first 10 shots – including a pair of 3s – to begin his evening for the Wizards. He scored or assisted on 28 of Washington’s first 40 points to start the game as they raced out to a 14-point advantage after 1.

Washington shot 69.8 percent through the first 24 minutes and the Cavs trailed 71-61 at half marking the second time in 3 games Cleveland has allowed 70-plus in the opening half. They finished shooting 59.8 percent making 49 of 82 shots.

That kind of defensive effort does not a repeat NBA champion make. And it’s a theme that has been commonplace this season for the defending champions, who had to shuffle lineups almost nightly due to injury or roster adjustments.

In the third quarter the Cavs applied pressure to Washington holding them to 8 of 20 shooting and forced 5 turnovers while blocking 4 shots to close within 96-91 after 3.

Cleveland was able to trim the Wizards’ 17-point first-half lead to 3 in the fourth quarter but every time the Cavs made a run, Washington responded with one of their own to extend back to double figures.

James started the game wearing goggles to protect his right eye after suffering a scratched right cornea Friday night in Charlotte but he tossed them to the bench after just 8:30. He was 2 of 5 from the floor with 5 points and an assist before he chucked them.