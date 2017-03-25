LeBron James To Play, Iman Sumpert Out Against Wizards Saturday Night

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James will play but Iman Shumpert is out Saturday night against the Washington Wizards.

James was listed as questionable after suffering a right cornea abrasion during Friday night’s 112-105 win over the Hornets in Charlotte that clinched the team’s third straight central division title.

Head coach Tyronn Lue said James would play 90 minutes before tip off.

“It’s a physical game,” Lue said. “It’s a contact sport and you’re going to get hit and he always gets up, so it doesn’t surprise he’s playing again tonight.

“He’s one of the toughest players we got in this league.”

James suffered the injury late in the third quarter Friday night when he got poked in the right eye by Jeremy Lamb on his way to the basket.

Lue thought that everyone was available against the Wizards, who enter Saturday night’s game as the third seed in the Eastern conference, 3.5 games behind the Cavs. Cleveland leads Boston by 1 full game for the top spot, although both teams have 47 wins.

Shumpert was a late scratch due to right knee soreness.

Bojan Bogdanović is inactive for the Wizards due to lower back soreness the team said.

The Cavs have not won a game this season without James on the floor – they’re 0-6 – are 6-7 so far in the month of March that has seen them already play 10 games on the road.