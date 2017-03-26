Brantley Homers, Bauer Fans Eight As Tribe Outlasts D-Backs 6-5

Michael Brantley continued his road back on Sunday and took another positive step forward as the Tribe took down the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-5.

After a leadoff walk by Austin Jackson in the first, Brantley stepped to the plate and went yard for the first time this spring. Through five games in Arizona, Brantley is batting .313 (5-for16) with the one home run while knocking in three runs.

Chris Colabello had three hits of his own, including a 3-run shot later in the first to give the Indians a quick 5-0 lead. Yan Gomes collected a pair of doubles in his start behind the dish.

Trevor Bauer got the ball for the Tribe and struck out eight in his five innings of work. The righty allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks.

The Indians will get right back to work on Monday when they host the Chicago Cubs at Goodyear Ballpark. Danny Salazar will take the mound for the Tribe against Jon Lester of the Cubs. First pitch is slated for 9:10 PM/EST.