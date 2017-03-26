Cavs Beat Writer Joe Vardon Says Ty Lue Has Plan To Fix Defense

March 26, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Cavs, defense, NBA

Defense has been a severe flaw for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, as they rank 22nd in the NBA in defensive efficiency. But Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon’s article this morning says Cavs head coach Ty Lue has a plan to slow down opposing offenses.

“We’ve got to hold back,” Lue said after Saturday night’s loss to Washington. “We can’t show our hand early because … these are some good teams and we don’t want them to be able to come into a series and be able to adjust to what we do. We just have to be able to play our normal defense until we get there and then we will see what happens.”

“I’m not confident, but we got to (get the defense fixed).We have to.”

Cavs will need to find that defensive formula quickly, as they face the San Antonio Spurs, who are 56-16 on the season and average 106 points per game.

