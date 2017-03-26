Cleveland Indians GM Mike Chernoff’s 6-Year-Old-Son May Have Leaked The Team’s Next Move

March 26, 2017 5:48 PM
Filed Under: Brody Chernoff, Cleveland Indians, Francisco Lindor, Mike Chernoff

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — It’s no secret the Cleveland Indians want to sign All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a long-term contract.

Thanks to little Brody Chernoff, the length of that deal may now be known.

On Saturday, the 6-year-old son of Indians general manager Mike Chernoff, was invited into the team’s broadcast booth during the ninth inning of an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox. During the visit, Brody Chernoff was asked a few questions by veteran announcer Tom Hamilton, who wanted to know if the youngster’s dad was working on any new deals.

“He’s trying to get, um, Lindor to play for seven more years,” Brody answered.

Hamilton burst into laughter at the response and joked that “we better not talk any more, Brody.”

Lindor has quickly become one of the AL’s rising young stars and the face of the Indians. He batted .301 with 15 homers, 78 RBIs and won a Gold Glove in 2016, his first full season in the majors.

The Indians have had negotiations with Lindor’s agents this spring about potentially signing the 23-year-old for the future. The club already has an agreement in place with infielder Jose Ramirez on an extension, pending a physical.

