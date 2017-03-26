Goodell To Oakland Mayor: Latest Stadium Proposal Not “Viable Solution”

March 26, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: NFL, Raiders, Roger Goodell

OAKLAND, Calif. — David Debolt of the East Bay Times reports NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday, saying that her last-minute proposal for a new Oakland stadium to keep the Raiders in the Bay area is not “clear and specific, actionable in a reasonable time-frame, and free of major contingencies.”

This letter came in response to Schaaf’s letter to Goodell with a proposal of a $1.3 billion development at the Coliseum complex, supported and spearheaded by NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, in an effort to prevent the Silver and Black from moving to Las Vegas.

Read Goodell’s letter at EastBayTimes.com.

The 32 NFL owners can vote on the Raiders’ possible relocation as early as Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia