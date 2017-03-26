Goodell To Oakland Mayor: Latest Stadium Proposal Not “Viable Solution”

OAKLAND, Calif. — David Debolt of the East Bay Times reports NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday, saying that her last-minute proposal for a new Oakland stadium to keep the Raiders in the Bay area is not “clear and specific, actionable in a reasonable time-frame, and free of major contingencies.”
This letter came in response to Schaaf’s letter to Goodell with a proposal of a $1.3 billion development at the Coliseum complex, supported and spearheaded by NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, in an effort to prevent the Silver and Black from moving to Las Vegas.
Read Goodell’s letter at EastBayTimes.com.
The 32 NFL owners can vote on the Raiders’ possible relocation as early as Monday.