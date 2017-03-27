Browns Notes: OL Matt McCants Added

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns added veteran offensive lineman Matt McCants on Monday.

McCants, who spent 2 weeks with Cleveland last season in Weeks 13 and 14, is the fourth offensive lineman added this offseason joining free agents Kevin Zeitler and JC Tretter as well as Marcus Martin who was claimed off waivers from San Francisco.

The 2012 sixth round pick of the New York Giants has appeared in 30 games with 3 starts in his 5 seasons in the league.

Astonishing Stat – 2016 saw declared starters miss a total of 35 games and the average number of missed games since 2004 for starters leaguewide is 74 according to MMQB.com.

The website says it’s the lowest total of missed games for starters league-wide in the last 12 years.

However, the Browns were the exception to the rule and accounted for nearly two-thirds of the missed time by starters because of injuries to Robert Griffin III (11 games shoulder), Josh McCown (5 games shoulder) and Cody Kessler (4 games concussions).

That’s 20 of the 35 games missed. Unbelievable.