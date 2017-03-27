Dennis Felton Aims To Turn Around Struggling Cleveland State

March 27, 2017 4:34 PM By Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Filed Under: Cleveland State, dennis felton, NCAA Basketball

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State has introduced Dennis Felton as its new coach.

Felton, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Tulsa, said he wants to do “outrageous things” at CSU.

He’s previously worked at Western Kentucky and Georgia, where he took over programs in distress and led both schools to the NCAA Tournament. Felton takes over a Cleveland State team that has won just 18 games over the past two seasons.

Gary Waters retired earlier this month after 11 seasons, which included an NCAA trip in 2009. Waters was on hand for Felton’s first news conference.

Cleveland State has been on the cusp of breakthroughs before but the Horizon League school has been stung by the transfer of top players in recent years.

The 15th coach in CSU’s history, Felton also worked as a personnel director with the San Antonio Spurs, an experience he said helped him grow both as a coach and leader.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia